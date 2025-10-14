From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Time:
6:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula DSA
Location Details:
Fireside Books & More, 2421 Broadway, Redwood City, CA, 94063
Part memoir, part manifesto, Abolish Silicon Valley: How to Liberate Technology from Capitalism by Wendy Liu offers a critique of the contemporary tech industry from the perspective of a former believer.
This meeting would cover Chapters 0-5, discussing with like-minded people. Book can be obtained at this location and read on your own time!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 9, 2025 6:12PM
