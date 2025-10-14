Reading Group: Abolish Silicon Valley, by Wendy Liu

Date:

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time:

6:15 PM - 7:45 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Peninsula DSA

Location Details:

Fireside Books & More, 2421 Broadway, Redwood City, CA, 94063

Part memoir, part manifesto, Abolish Silicon Valley: How to Liberate Technology from Capitalism by Wendy Liu offers a critique of the contemporary tech industry from the perspective of a former believer.



This meeting would cover Chapters 0-5, discussing with like-minded people. Book can be obtained at this location and read on your own time!