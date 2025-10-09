From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Area Mutual Aid Repair Cafe
Date:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Richmond Area Mutual Aid
Location Details:
Nicholl Park 3230 MacDonald Ave., Richmond, CA 94804
Free Market Day!
Sunday October 19, 2-4pm
Nicholl Park, 3230 MacDonald Ave
Join us to share food, get to know your neighbors, swap clothes, toys and other stuff. Bring clothing or electrical devices to the REPAIR CAFE!
Únete a nosotros para compartir comida, conocer a tus vecinos, intercambiar ropa, juguetes y otras cosas. Trae ropa o aparatos eléctricos al café de reparación.
Richmond Area - Mutual Aid
Building community care in and around Richmond, CA/Huchiun, unceded Lisjan Ohlone territory.
For more information: https://www.wegotusrichmond.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 9, 2025 11:53AM
