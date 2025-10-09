top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Arts + Action

Richmond Area Mutual Aid Repair Cafe

Repair Cafe with event details
original image (1080x1350)
Date:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Richmond Area Mutual Aid
Location Details:
Nicholl Park 3230 MacDonald Ave., Richmond, CA 94804
Free Market Day!
Sunday October 19, 2-4pm
Nicholl Park, 3230 MacDonald Ave

Join us to share food, get to know your neighbors, swap clothes, toys and other stuff. Bring clothing or electrical devices to the REPAIR CAFE!

Únete a nosotros para compartir comida, conocer a tus vecinos, intercambiar ropa, juguetes y otras cosas. Trae ropa o aparatos eléctricos al café de reparación.

Richmond Area - Mutual Aid
Building community care in and around Richmond, CA/Huchiun, unceded Lisjan Ohlone territory.
For more information: https://www.wegotusrichmond.org/
For more information: https://www.wegotusrichmond.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 9, 2025 11:53AM
§Spanish event flyer
by Richmond Area Mutual Aid
Thu, Oct 9, 2025 11:53AM
sm_bilingual_flyer_1.jpeg
original image (1294x2000)
https://www.wegotusrichmond.org/
