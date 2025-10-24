From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Conflict, Cuisine, and Change — A Conversation and Book Signing with Michael Shaikh
Date:
Friday, October 24, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Location Details:
McCone Building, Irvine Auditorium, Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 499 Pierce Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Join us for a conversation, book signing, and reception with Michael Shaikh. “From the Andes to Afghanistan: Conflict, Cuisine, and Change”.
5:30-6:30 PM - Program moderated by Dr. Netta Avineri, Conflict Transformation Collaborative Executive Director
6:30-7:15 PM - Book signing and reception with tastings inspired by Michael’s book “The Last Sweet Bite” (Books available for purchase)
Middlebury Institute alum Michael Shaikh is a writer and human rights investigator who has worked for 20 years in areas marred by political crisis and armed conflict. He has worked at Human Rights Watch, International Crisis Group, the Center for Civilians in Conflict, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the New York City Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.
Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
Register here: https://go.miis.edu/MichaelShaikh
Cosponsored by the Monterey Public Library Friends & Foundation, the Gerry Taylor Seminars Endowment Fund, and the Conflict Transformation Collaborative.
5:30-6:30 PM - Program moderated by Dr. Netta Avineri, Conflict Transformation Collaborative Executive Director
6:30-7:15 PM - Book signing and reception with tastings inspired by Michael’s book “The Last Sweet Bite” (Books available for purchase)
Middlebury Institute alum Michael Shaikh is a writer and human rights investigator who has worked for 20 years in areas marred by political crisis and armed conflict. He has worked at Human Rights Watch, International Crisis Group, the Center for Civilians in Conflict, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the New York City Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.
Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
Register here: https://go.miis.edu/MichaelShaikh
Cosponsored by the Monterey Public Library Friends & Foundation, the Gerry Taylor Seminars Endowment Fund, and the Conflict Transformation Collaborative.
For more information: https://go.miis.edu/MichaelShaikh
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 8, 2025 5:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network