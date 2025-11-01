top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/1/2025
South Bay Arts + Action Education & Student Activism

Rooted To Rise: Educating Young Minds Through Art & Education

Art Auction fundraiser promotional flyer
original image (596x790)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 01, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Desiree Aquino
Location Details:
San Jose Clubhouse, 15480 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124
Second Annual Community Art Auction Fundraiser
Title: Rooted to Rise: Uplifting Young Minds Through Art and Education
Presented by the Muindi Foundation

Event Overview
Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Venue: San Jose Clubhouse, 15480 Union Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124
Admission: Free (registration and ticketing recommended, not required)

Event Schedule
Phase 1 – Open House Gallery (12:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
Gallery-style art viewing
Guests can browse, scan items, and place bids
Casual drop-in atmosphere
Phase 2 – Auction Party (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
Lively music, champagne, wine, and food
Guests check out, pay, and take items home (items will be wrapped on-site)

About the Muindi Foundation LearnNow Programs (proceeds from the event benefit LearnNow)
The Muindi Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives by walking alongside low-income, underserved children from elementary school through high school graduation and beyond, including support for college. Students must be:
From low-income households (per California Multifamily Housing Program income limits)
At least one year behind in language arts or mathematics
Enrolled in elementary school at the time of entry
Families with children not at grade level are given priority

The LearnNow programs are a lifeline for low-income families in San Jose.
Every child receives academic support, mentorship, and a holistic learning environment at no cost to their families. By funding these programs, we help change the trajectory of children’s lives through education, guiding them from early learning to higher education.
For more information: https://charityauction.bid/muindi-rooted2rise
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:24PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code