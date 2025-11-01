Rooted To Rise: Educating Young Minds Through Art & Education

Date:

Saturday, November 01, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Desiree Aquino

Location Details:

San Jose Clubhouse, 15480 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124

Second Annual Community Art Auction Fundraiser

Title: Rooted to Rise: Uplifting Young Minds Through Art and Education

Presented by the Muindi Foundation



Event Overview

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Venue: San Jose Clubhouse, 15480 Union Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124

Admission: Free (registration and ticketing recommended, not required)



Event Schedule

Phase 1 – Open House Gallery (12:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

Gallery-style art viewing

Guests can browse, scan items, and place bids

Casual drop-in atmosphere

Phase 2 – Auction Party (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

Lively music, champagne, wine, and food

Guests check out, pay, and take items home (items will be wrapped on-site)



About the Muindi Foundation LearnNow Programs (proceeds from the event benefit LearnNow)

The Muindi Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives by walking alongside low-income, underserved children from elementary school through high school graduation and beyond, including support for college. Students must be:

From low-income households (per California Multifamily Housing Program income limits)

At least one year behind in language arts or mathematics

Enrolled in elementary school at the time of entry

Families with children not at grade level are given priority



The LearnNow programs are a lifeline for low-income families in San Jose.

Every child receives academic support, mentorship, and a holistic learning environment at no cost to their families. By funding these programs, we help change the trajectory of children’s lives through education, guiding them from early learning to higher education.