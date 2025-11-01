From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rooted To Rise: Educating Young Minds Through Art & Education
Date:
Saturday, November 01, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Desiree Aquino
Location Details:
San Jose Clubhouse, 15480 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124
Second Annual Community Art Auction Fundraiser
Title: Rooted to Rise: Uplifting Young Minds Through Art and Education
Presented by the Muindi Foundation
Event Overview
Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Venue: San Jose Clubhouse, 15480 Union Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124
Admission: Free (registration and ticketing recommended, not required)
Event Schedule
Phase 1 – Open House Gallery (12:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
Gallery-style art viewing
Guests can browse, scan items, and place bids
Casual drop-in atmosphere
Phase 2 – Auction Party (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
Lively music, champagne, wine, and food
Guests check out, pay, and take items home (items will be wrapped on-site)
About the Muindi Foundation LearnNow Programs (proceeds from the event benefit LearnNow)
The Muindi Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives by walking alongside low-income, underserved children from elementary school through high school graduation and beyond, including support for college. Students must be:
From low-income households (per California Multifamily Housing Program income limits)
At least one year behind in language arts or mathematics
Enrolled in elementary school at the time of entry
Families with children not at grade level are given priority
The LearnNow programs are a lifeline for low-income families in San Jose.
Every child receives academic support, mentorship, and a holistic learning environment at no cost to their families. By funding these programs, we help change the trajectory of children’s lives through education, guiding them from early learning to higher education.
For more information: https://charityauction.bid/muindi-rooted2rise
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:24PM
