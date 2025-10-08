top
San Francisco Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Bloody chalice raised at SF's commonwealth club..

by Lucy Fur
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:10AM
The bloody chalice raised and invocations recited as the dark unicorn
danced under the full moon....
Bloody chalice
original image (3264x2448)
Bloody chalice raised and invocations recited as the dark unicorn
danced under the full moon at commonwealth club SF for the unholy gathering of AIZio-Jesus
Cursed are thiel and the moloch Palantir AIZJ!!!
worshipers lined up to watch pete thiel's spiel about how the 'anti-christ' is under Palantir
surveillance at $50bux$/soul. Satan laughs as the AIZio-jesus moloch built from silicon dirt,
spreads ever wider, Tentacles fed by cursed fools
who are blind to see AIZJ will destroy us all!!! BWHAHAHAHAH!!!!!
Does thiel disclose who the 'antichrist' is? Maybe YOU if Palantir AIZJ decides it so!
Detune and don’t forget to unsubscribe!
§
by Lucy Fur
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:10AM
sm_invocation1.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by Lucy Fur
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:10AM
sm_invocation2.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by Lucy Fur
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:10AM
sm_invocation4.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by Lucy Fur
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 12:10AM
sm_moon.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
