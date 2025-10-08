From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bloody chalice raised at SF's commonwealth club..
The bloody chalice raised and invocations recited as the dark unicorn
danced under the full moon....
Bloody chalice raised and invocations recited as the dark unicorn
danced under the full moon at commonwealth club SF for the unholy gathering of AIZio-Jesus
Cursed are thiel and the moloch Palantir AIZJ!!!
worshipers lined up to watch pete thiel's spiel about how the 'anti-christ' is under Palantir
surveillance at $50bux$/soul. Satan laughs as the AIZio-jesus moloch built from silicon dirt,
spreads ever wider, Tentacles fed by cursed fools
who are blind to see AIZJ will destroy us all!!! BWHAHAHAHAH!!!!!
Does thiel disclose who the 'antichrist' is? Maybe YOU if Palantir AIZJ decides it so!
Detune and don’t forget to unsubscribe!
