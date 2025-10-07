From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s brutal threat to use Insurrection Act to send troops to U.S. cities
Trump’s brutal threat to use Insurrection Act to send troops to U.S. cities
Convicted felon President Trump has temper tantrum after legal setbacks
By Lynda Carson - October 7, 2025
Yesterday, the convicted felon President Trump, formerly a very close personal friend of the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had a temper tantrum and threatened use of the Insurrection Act to send troops to Portland. This was after U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut twice blocked or delayed him from sending National Guard troops to Portland during the past weekend. The restraining order will remain in effect until Oct. 19.
For more about U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut’s temporary restraining order (TRO), click here for a press release from the ACLU.
Reportedly, “In a press conference about Portland, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the anti-ICE protesters “violent mob members who, night after night after night, are ravaging this community,” Leavitt said. Additionally, on Sunday, Trump gave a press conference on the White House lawn in which he repeated his unfounded accusations that Portland is “burning down to the ground. You look at what’s happening with Portland over the years, it’s a burning hell hole.”
Meanwhile, reportedly ICE has been mistakenly arresting U.S. citizens while using violence.
See a few headlines below about Trump’s authoritarian threats to use the Insurrection Act…
KOIN.com, Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act in Portland, says city has ‘been on fire for years’. The Hill, Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act in Portland. Financial Times, Donald Trump threatens to invoke 200-year-old Insurrection Act to deploy troops. The Guardian, Trump news at a glance: President mulls use of insurrection act as national guard deployment faces legal issues. Al Jazeera, Trump threatens use of Insurrection Act to deploy troops to cities. The New York Times, Trump Said He Could Invoke the Insurrection Act to Deploy Troops. Here’s What to Know. Axios, Trump floats Insurrection Act use amid National Guard standoff with states. The Independent, Trump is causing ‘chaos’ as pretext for invoking Insurrection Act, JB Pritzker says. Newsonair, US President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act Amid Clashes in Chicago and Portland. CNN, The White House claims a left-wing judicial ‘insurrection.’ But many GOP and Trump nominees are rebuking the president, too. Reuters, Trump's threat to invoke Insurrection Act escalates showdown with Democratic cities. ABC News, Trump says he'd consider invoking the Insurrection Act. What does that mean?. The Intercept, The Sinister Reason Trump Is Itching to Invoke the Insurrection Act. Axios, ”Insurrectionists": Trump blasts Democrats over shutdown, immigration. KFOX, Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act to address protests in blue cities. Truthout, Trump Says Judicial Blocks of National Guard Orders May Result in Him Invoking the Insurrection Act.
The convicted felon President Trump is bringing us much closer to Martial Law in our country, by threatening use of the Insurrection Act.
Trump has been threatening to send the National Guard to many cities all across the nation including Chicago, New York, Seattle, Baltimore, San Francisco, Oakland, and other cities. Trump even declared that he wants to use U.S. cities as training grounds for the military. Just try to imagine the military being deployed to U.S. cities all across the nation, while training with “tactical nuclear weapons.”
Reportedly on Monday, “White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said the administration had been contending with a “legal insurrection” and that rulings stifling the White House’s agenda amounted to “an insurrection against the laws and Constitution of the United States.”
This is the same Stephen Miller who reportedly stated, “The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gang-bangers, and illegal, alien killers and terrorists. The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.”
Additionally, the convicted felon President Trump has repeatedly been claiming that Democrats are the ‘enemy from within’. Reportedly, Trump said, “I know many of them. It's just this amorphous group of people, but they're smart, and they're vicious, and we have to defeat them.”
The intense National Guard standoff in Portland, Oregon.
Reportedly earlier today, “Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek directed a senior military leader to demobilize and send home the roughly 200 members of Oregon National Guard troops who had been stationed at Camp Rilea, outside of Astoria.
In a letter to Gen. Gregory Guillot, the commander of the United States Northern Command, the governor said she was calling for the immediate demobilization of both the Oregon National Guard soldiers and the California National Guard soldiers. California’s troops are currently stationed at Camp Withycombe, in Clackamas County.
Kotek wrote the soldiers deserve better than to be “uprooted from their families and careers, only to be mobilized for an illegal mission.”
“Additionally, as you can understand,” the governor wrote to Guillot, “this mission disrupts an already demanding schedule of our National Guard soldiers’ required trainings and lawful deployments currently planned out for the next several years. It also comes with a price tag currently being footed by the American people.”
National Guard troops from Texas arrive in Chicago area.
A judge declined to block Texas national guard troops from entering Chicago or the Chicago area, after a lawsuit was filed by the city and state.
According to Axios with photos, in part it states, reportedly “Texas National Guard troops arrived in the Chicago area on Tuesday as President Trump intensifies his crackdown on the city. Illinois filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday seeking to stop the troop deployment, following moves by California and Oregon to temporarily halt the National Guard presence in Portland.”
According to a report earlier today from the Guardian, in part it states, “Texas national guard troops have arrived in the Chicago area, marking an escalation of Donald Trump’s crackdown on the city.
Chicago has already seen a ramping up of immigration enforcement in the past few weeks, as well as increasingly violent altercations in the suburb of Broadview, where law enforcement has been filmed deploying tear gas and pepper gas against protestors.
The latest military presence comes after April Perry, a US district judge, declined to immediately block troops from entering the city amid a pending lawsuit from the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago against the Trump administration’s actions.
Kwame Raoul, the Illinois attorney general, had filed the lawsuit on Monday in order to stop Trump from enlisting the state’s national guard or sending in troops from other states such as Texas “immediately and permanently”.
But after Perry’s ruling, the troops were mobilized on Monday, and multiple outlets, including the Chicago Tribune and New York Times confirmed they were remaining in the Chicago area on Tuesday.”
“Any kind of troops on the streets of an American city don’t belong unless there is an insurrection, unless there is truly an emergency,” said Illinois, Governor Pritzker, adding, “I’m going to do everything I can to stop him from taking away people’s rights and from using the military to invade states”.
For more about the convicted felon President Trump’s scheme to send the National Guard to Chicago, click here to see a press release from the ACLU and ACLU of Illinois.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
