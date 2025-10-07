top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Flotilla's U.S. Citizens Abandoned by U.S., Abused in Israeli Prison, Released

by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Oct 7, 2025 6:36PM
U.S. Citizens on the Global Sumud Flotilla were abandoned by the U.S. government, and remained in Israel's torture prison in the desert for five days, where they were abused. They were rescued by Jordan today who bussed them across the border. Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, and delegations from Mexico and around the world reached safety from the Kzti'ot prison in Israel's Negev desert.
original image (1021x587)
South African and U.S. Flotilla Members Released Today after Abuse in Israeli Prison

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Oct. 7, 2025
Top photo: U.S. Citizens released today

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela announced today that members of the Sumud Global Flotilla are coming home. The brutal abuse reported by Australians last night was the latest report that those imprisoned were beaten, shot with water cannons, and their medicines thrown away, placing them in danger of stroke.

U.S. citizens abandoned by the U.S.government were rescued by Jordan and bussed out of the brutal Israeli prison where they were abused and beaten.

Tommy Marcus said the flotilla was violently and illegally raided by Israeli Naval forces, while carrying aid to the starving people of Gaza. Their boats and belongings were all stolen.

"We were zip-tied, brutalized and blindfolded on route to an Israeli internment camp in the Negev desert."

"We were beaten, abused, and denied access to critical medication from day to day," Zoe said, adding that they were denied food, water and legal representation.

"The U.S. government simply abandoned us to rot in the camp."

Journalist and editor David Adler thanked those who worked for their release, with calls, marches and mobilization.

"We are only here and only free because of you."

"We were kidnapped, zip-tied and stripped," David said describing the abuse when they were kidnapped and their boats and clothes stole. They were handcuffed and placed in solitary confinement when they asked for diabetes and other medications.

Israeli soldiers came into their cells in riot gear with attack dogs to terrorize them in their cells. When they asked the prison guards to talk to their lawyers, they were told that they were not prisoners. They were told that they are terrorists, and terrorists don't get attorneys.

Today, the U.S. consulate told them, "We are not your baby sitters." They were bussed to the border with no food, water or their visas.

David said they were awakened today at 4 a.m. in their prison cells, put in shackles, and not told where they were going. They had no support from the U.S. government to find their way home.

Tommy said this cruelty has only made them more determined.

"We're coming home to keep fighting, alongside you, until all of Palestine is free."
Tommy said this cruelty has only made them more determined.

"We're coming home to keep fighting until all of Palestine is free."

Leila Hegazy said Palestinians continue to be held in indefinite detention and suffer this abuse of suffering and starvation in prison.

The flotilla said now that six of the participants -- from Morocco, Norway and Spain -- remain imprisoned after being illegally abducted in international waters. "Their detention is not just unlawful, it is a punishment for solidarity itself."

The activist Reyes Rigo is the only citizen of Spain remains kidnapped in a prison by Israel, her friends said today. "She has been dragged by the hair, isolated, humiliated, and mistreated. All our support for her and all social pressure for the government to act."

Mandla Mandela spoke from Jordan upon release.

"We are reporting that all of our comrades from the Sumud Global Flotilla are safe and are coming home," he said, adding a message to his wife to tell his children he is coming home. "She must tell my kids that daddy is coming home."

Australians were alerted in a report last night of the brutal abuse in the prison.

Australians remained imprisoned last night after brutal abuse was reported. Surya McEwen said he had been slapped and had his arm dislocated and head slammed into the ground.

Juliet Lamont, said she was at risk of stroke after her daily medication was confiscated by Israeli security forces. A report said one Australian was blasted with a water cannon and left in wet clothes for seven hours.

Rima Hassan, European Parliament Member from France, released yesterday, said, "I was beaten by two policeman."

Malaysian and Turkish activists, speaking from Turkey, said women were caged in dog cages and forced to drink toilet water. On the prison walls, women prisoners had written in blood the names of their children.

Read more at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/10/south-african-and-us-flotilla-members.html
by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Oct 7, 2025 6:36PM
sm_screenshot_2025-10-07_10.10.22_am.jpg
original image (929x481)
Mexico's delegation arrived safely in Jordan today and are on their way home.
by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Oct 7, 2025 6:36PM
sm_screenshot_2025-10-07_1.03.40_pm.jpg
original image (905x490)
Currently sailing, the Freedom Flotilla and Thousand Madleens to Gaza, are now facing possible interception by Israeli forces as they bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, where starvation and genocide continues. A delegation of young Canadian women are onboard.
