Demonstration Against SFMTA
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco People's Tranist
Email:
Location Details:
SFMTA Customer Service Center on Van Ness and Market Street
Join us for community led actions to call out SFMTA’s blatant disregard for rider safety and the taxpayers they call customers. Signs and chalk will be provided. We welcome you to share your experiences riding MUNI through chalking, chants, skits and showing solidarity with fellow riders.
For more information: https://www.sanfranciscopeoplestransit.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 7, 2025 11:51AM
