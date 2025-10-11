Demonstration Against SFMTA

Date:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco People's Tranist

Email:

Location Details:

SFMTA Customer Service Center on Van Ness and Market Street



Join us for community led actions to call out SFMTA’s blatant disregard for rider safety and the taxpayers they call customers. Signs and chalk will be provided. We welcome you to share your experiences riding MUNI through chalking, chants, skits and showing solidarity with fellow riders.

