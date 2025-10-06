From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
People's Disco
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
9:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
People's Disco
Location Details:
Moe's Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz
We are excited to announce that there’s a party on Saturday with James Glass on the decks. In addition to his decades of experience as a club DJ, James curated the brilliant third volume of the Under the Influence compilation series on Z records. He also hosts Back 2 Basics, one of the best outdoor parties the Bay Area.
This month’s poster features La Bahia, a central piece of Santa Cruz history. Despite being owned by the Seaside Company, La Bahia provided cheap housing to students nine months of the year for decades. Anyone who has lived here long enough has a story about La Bahia: wild parties, all night raves, first kisses… Today, La Bahia is a luxury hotel averaging $400-600/night. As more and more affordable housing turns into hotels and Airbnbs, and new developments advertise studios for $3k/month, it’s time for tenants to fight back. Santa Cruz County Renter’s Union @scc.renters.union will be tabling from 8 to close. Join up!
As always, this party is free. See you on the dance floor ☭
People's Disco
https://www.instagram.com/peoples.disco/
This month’s poster features La Bahia, a central piece of Santa Cruz history. Despite being owned by the Seaside Company, La Bahia provided cheap housing to students nine months of the year for decades. Anyone who has lived here long enough has a story about La Bahia: wild parties, all night raves, first kisses… Today, La Bahia is a luxury hotel averaging $400-600/night. As more and more affordable housing turns into hotels and Airbnbs, and new developments advertise studios for $3k/month, it’s time for tenants to fight back. Santa Cruz County Renter’s Union @scc.renters.union will be tabling from 8 to close. Join up!
As always, this party is free. See you on the dance floor ☭
People's Disco
https://www.instagram.com/peoples.disco/
For more information: https://moesalley.com/tm-event/peoples-dis...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 6, 2025 8:59AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network