View events for the week of 10/11/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services

People's Disco

Moe's Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz
original image (839x1298)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
9:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
People's Disco
Location Details:
Moe's Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz
We are excited to announce that there’s a party on Saturday with James Glass on the decks. In addition to his decades of experience as a club DJ, James curated the brilliant third volume of the Under the Influence compilation series on Z records. He also hosts Back 2 Basics, one of the best outdoor parties the Bay Area.

This month’s poster features La Bahia, a central piece of Santa Cruz history. Despite being owned by the Seaside Company, La Bahia provided cheap housing to students nine months of the year for decades. Anyone who has lived here long enough has a story about La Bahia: wild parties, all night raves, first kisses… Today, La Bahia is a luxury hotel averaging $400-600/night. As more and more affordable housing turns into hotels and Airbnbs, and new developments advertise studios for $3k/month, it’s time for tenants to fight back. Santa Cruz County Renter’s Union @scc.renters.union will be tabling from 8 to close. Join up!

As always, this party is free. See you on the dance floor ☭


People's Disco
https://www.instagram.com/peoples.disco/
For more information: https://moesalley.com/tm-event/peoples-dis...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 6, 2025 8:59AM
§
by People's Disco
Mon, Oct 6, 2025 8:59AM
sm_peoples_disco.jpg
original image (777x1200)
https://moesalley.com/tm-event/peoples-dis...
