Israel! Stop Starving Gaza! Send Netanyahu and Ben Gvir to The Hague! Free Palestine!
Date:
Friday, October 10, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Ricardo Rodent
Location Details:
456 Montgomery - the Israel Consulate
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest
- their brutal behavior of Greta Thunberg and the pirated flotilla captives
- the sadistic starvation of Palestinians
- their insulting peace proposal & their refusal to stop bombing
- their genocidal killing of women & children
- the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies
- the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, journalists,
- the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Stop the Genocide! We will create a Furious Ruckus.
We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the filthy genocidists inside.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 6, 2025 6:32AM
