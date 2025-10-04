From the Open-Publishing Calendar
28th United Nations Association Film Festival | Closing Night
Date:
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
UNAFF
Location Details:
Palo Alto
Mitchell Park Community Center
3700 Middlefield Road
Mitchell Park Community Center
3700 Middlefield Road
It's the last day of the 28th annual United Nations Association Film Festival, and there are only three more sessions. Join us in Palo Alto for the final day of the festival.
SESSION 26
1:00 PM THE CHANGEBAKER (Canada/Colombia/US, 16 min)
1:25 PM COMPARSA (Guatemala/US, 79 min)
SESSION 27
3:00 PM THE LIBRARIANS (US, 83 min)
4:30 PM COUNTED OUT (US, 89 min)
SESSION 28
6:10 PM WE WANT THE FUNK! (US, 120 min)
8:15 PM Awards Ceremony and Closing Night
--- Reception sponsored by Coupa Café, Douce France and La Boheme
--- Music by Potential Jazz Ensemble
For more information: https://www.unaff.org/2025/schedule.html
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 4, 2025 10:37PM
