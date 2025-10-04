28th United Nations Association Film Festival | Closing Night

Date:

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

UNAFF

Location Details:

Palo Alto

Mitchell Park Community Center

3700 Middlefield Road

It's the last day of the 28th annual United Nations Association Film Festival, and there are only three more sessions. Join us in Palo Alto for the final day of the festival.



SESSION 26



1:00 PM THE CHANGEBAKER (Canada/Colombia/US, 16 min)

1:25 PM COMPARSA (Guatemala/US, 79 min)



SESSION 27



3:00 PM THE LIBRARIANS (US, 83 min)

4:30 PM COUNTED OUT (US, 89 min)



SESSION 28



6:10 PM WE WANT THE FUNK! (US, 120 min)



8:15 PM Awards Ceremony and Closing Night

--- Reception sponsored by Coupa Café, Douce France and La Boheme

--- Music by Potential Jazz Ensemble