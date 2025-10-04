From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
28th United Nations Association Film Festival Takes Place Oct. 16-26, 2025
The 28th UNAFF (United Nations Association Film Festival) will be held from October 16-26, 2025. This year’s theme, MESSAGES FOR THE FUTURE, continues our devotion to human rights with an emphasis on our common destiny and issues fostering it, or standing in its way.
Founded in 1998 by Jasmina Bojic, film critic and Stanford educator, UNAFF is an international documentary film festival originally established to honor the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It has grown and earned the respect of audiences and filmmakers alike for its fearless independence and integrity. In addition to providing early outlets for films, many of which have gone on to win major awards and accolades, UNAFF takes pride in creating a community forum for discovery and dialogue about different cultures, social issues and solutions.
As one of the oldest documentary-only film festivals in the United States, UNAFF brings together the interests of human rights advancement and cinematic achievement. The 28th UNAFF will be held for eleven days. It will present documentaries spotlighting current events from across the globe, including through its very popular programs UNAFF & Kids and UNAFF In Schools, and will host panel discussions during which renowned experts will discuss topics such as climate change, racism and hate, criminal justice reform, immigration, homelessness, creativity and mental health, women issues, war and peace and the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change.
This year’s theme, MESSAGES FOR THE FUTURE, continues our devotion to human rights with an emphasis on our common destiny and issues fostering it, or standing in its way.
For more details, please visit http://www.unaff.org
As one of the oldest documentary-only film festivals in the United States, UNAFF brings together the interests of human rights advancement and cinematic achievement. The 28th UNAFF will be held for eleven days. It will present documentaries spotlighting current events from across the globe, including through its very popular programs UNAFF & Kids and UNAFF In Schools, and will host panel discussions during which renowned experts will discuss topics such as climate change, racism and hate, criminal justice reform, immigration, homelessness, creativity and mental health, women issues, war and peace and the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change.
This year’s theme, MESSAGES FOR THE FUTURE, continues our devotion to human rights with an emphasis on our common destiny and issues fostering it, or standing in its way.
For more details, please visit http://www.unaff.org
For more information: https://www.unaff.org/2025/schedule.html
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network