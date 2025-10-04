top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Arts + Action

28th United Nations Association Film Festival Takes Place Oct. 16-26, 2025

by UNAFF
Sat, Oct 4, 2025 10:33PM
The 28th UNAFF (United Nations Association Film Festival) will be held from October 16-26, 2025. This year’s theme, MESSAGES FOR THE FUTURE, continues our devotion to human rights with an emphasis on our common destiny and issues fostering it, or standing in its way.
UNAFF2025 Banner Image
original image (3538x438)
Founded in 1998 by Jasmina Bojic, film critic and Stanford educator, UNAFF is an international documentary film festival originally established to honor the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It has grown and earned the respect of audiences and filmmakers alike for its fearless independence and integrity. In addition to providing early outlets for films, many of which have gone on to win major awards and accolades, UNAFF takes pride in creating a community forum for discovery and dialogue about different cultures, social issues and solutions.

As one of the oldest documentary-only film festivals in the United States, UNAFF brings together the interests of human rights advancement and cinematic achievement. The 28th UNAFF will be held for eleven days. It will present documentaries spotlighting current events from across the globe, including through its very popular programs UNAFF & Kids and UNAFF In Schools, and will host panel discussions during which renowned experts will discuss topics such as climate change, racism and hate, criminal justice reform, immigration, homelessness, creativity and mental health, women issues, war and peace and the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change.

This year’s theme, MESSAGES FOR THE FUTURE, continues our devotion to human rights with an emphasis on our common destiny and issues fostering it, or standing in its way.

For more details, please visit http://www.unaff.org
For more information: https://www.unaff.org/2025/schedule.html
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code