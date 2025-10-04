From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
28th United Nations Association Film Festival | Opening Night
Date:
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
UNAFF
Location Details:
Palo Alto
Mitchell Park Community Center
3700 Middlefield Road
Mitchell Park Community Center
3700 Middlefield Road
Join us for Opening Night of the 28th United Nations Association Film Festival in Palo Alto at the Mitchell Park Community Center.
5:30 PM Opening Night Reception
-- sponsored by Coupa Café and Terun
-- music by POTENTIAL Jazz Ensemble
SESSION 1
6:00 PM Opening words by Palo Alto Mayor Ed Lauing
6:30 PM AN ORDINARY INSANITY (US, 23 min)
7:00 PM STAND TOGETHER AS ONE (Ethiopia/UK/US, 64 min)
8:15 PM FOLLOWING HARRY (US, 90 min)
The festival continues until Oct. 26, 2025. See the website for more information: unaff.org.
5:30 PM Opening Night Reception
-- sponsored by Coupa Café and Terun
-- music by POTENTIAL Jazz Ensemble
SESSION 1
6:00 PM Opening words by Palo Alto Mayor Ed Lauing
6:30 PM AN ORDINARY INSANITY (US, 23 min)
7:00 PM STAND TOGETHER AS ONE (Ethiopia/UK/US, 64 min)
8:15 PM FOLLOWING HARRY (US, 90 min)
The festival continues until Oct. 26, 2025. See the website for more information: unaff.org.
For more information: https://www.unaff.org/2025/schedule.html
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 4, 2025 10:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network