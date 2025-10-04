28th United Nations Association Film Festival | Opening Night

Date:

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

UNAFF

Location Details:

Palo Alto

Mitchell Park Community Center

3700 Middlefield Road

Join us for Opening Night of the 28th United Nations Association Film Festival in Palo Alto at the Mitchell Park Community Center.



5:30 PM Opening Night Reception

-- sponsored by Coupa Café and Terun

-- music by POTENTIAL Jazz Ensemble



SESSION 1

6:00 PM Opening words by Palo Alto Mayor Ed Lauing

6:30 PM AN ORDINARY INSANITY (US, 23 min)

7:00 PM STAND TOGETHER AS ONE (Ethiopia/UK/US, 64 min)

8:15 PM FOLLOWING HARRY (US, 90 min)



The festival continues until Oct. 26, 2025. See the website for more information: unaff.org.



