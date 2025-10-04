A National Call to Action: Unified Resistance vs Militarism & War, From Portland to Gaza to Venezuela! Troops, ICE: Out Of Our Cities!

CALL TO ACTION! Make Oct. 14 George Floyd Day - A National Call to Action: Unified Resistance vs Militarism & War, From Portland to Gaza to Venezuela! Troops, ICE: Out Of Our Cities!A National Call To Action On October 14In Memory Of George Floyd —Let’s Build The Movement!Unified Resistance vs Militarism & WarFrom Portland to Gaza to Venezuela!Troops, ICE: Out Of Our Cities!(Note: Trump told a recent meeting of generals to prepare for war on the streets of U.S. cities)We, the undersigned, call on you to endorse and plan activities in remembrance of George Floyd and the mass movement that took to the streets to protest his murder, and the murder of all of those who have died at the hands of racist police and fascist violence.George Floyd and Charlie Kirk were both born on Oct. 14. This past Sept. 18, the Senate unanimously voted to declare Oct. 14 a “day of remembrance” for Kirk, who called George Floyd a “scumbag” and said that his murder should not have drawn such attention.We must respond to this. On Oct. 14, plan a speakout, a rally, a march, an indoor event, a banner drop, a vigil or other forms of protest. Draft your Oct. 14 statements, signs and literature in various languages.Post your action Here.View Listed actions Here.October 14 is not really about honoring Charlie Kirk. The white supremacists who control the government with the support of the super-rich want to prevent a reawakening of the movement catalyzed by George Floyd’s murder. This is what’s behind the deployment of troops on the streets in our cities and the racist war against immigrant workers.These reactionary forces are co-opting Kirk’s birthdate to strengthen white supremacy, anti-LGBTQIA2S+ bigotry, and war at home and abroad. They want the corporate media to focus on Kirk instead of genocide in Gaza; war plans against Venezuela; ICE raids and deportations; deploying troops in our cities such as Portland, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles; and preparing to declare martial law on a wide-spread basis.They want people to forget about their war on workers and labor unions. They need to try to distract us from the reality of nearly 200,000 government workers being fired and hundreds of thousands more being robbed of their right to a union. They’d rather we not focus on the fact that people are losing access to healthcare, food assistance and housing and can no longer afford basic necessities.We can’t depend on the Democratic Party politicians and supposedly anti-Trump forces that have acquiesced to the Kirk pressure campaign. Instead of acquiescence, courage, militancy and struggle are the only ways to respond to this crisis.The following groups urge actions, large and small on Oct. 14: Arm the Dollz; Black Alliance for Peace; Bronx Anti-War Coalition; December 12th Movement; Freedom Road Socialist Organization; International Action Center; Jazz Against Genocide; Mutual Aid Scientific Socialism; National Alliance Against Racist Political Repression; National Immigrant Solidarity Network; Peoples Organization For Progress, Resist U.S. Led War Movement; Struggle for Socialism Party; United National Antiwar Coalition; Veterans For Peace, Chapter 021, N.J.; Workers World Party