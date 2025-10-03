U.S. citizens are among the humanitarians on the Sumud Global Flotilla illegally arrested by Israel, and now imprisoned in Israel's violent prison in the Negev desert. Families say they cannot find out anything about their condition or location. The U.S. is failing to respond. Indigenous women, the grandson of Nelson Mandela and Greta Thunberg, joined people from around the world and risked their lives to take humanitarian aid to Gaza. The starvation and genocide continues.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Oct. 4, 2025"Hi, I am Jasmine Ikeda, and I am born and raised in the illegally-occupied Nation of Hawaii and holding a U.S. passport. If you are watching this video, it means that I have been illegally kidnapped by the IOF for attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.""Please, demand of the U.S. government to stop the genocide, and stop supplying Israel with funds and weapons of mass destruction, and please demand the release and safety of me and my comrades. Thank you."Jasmine's words came before her arrest aboard the ' Global Flotilla. Jasmine is now among 470 humanitarians imprisoned in Israel's violent Ktzi'ot prison in the Negev desert. She is one of about two dozen U.S. citizens kidnapped in international waters.Families in the U.S., and around the world say they cannot find out anything about their condition, or where they are currently."My sister Leila was kidnapped by the IOF yesterday along with almost 500 people of conscience from 46 countries from across the world."Pointing out that Leila was sailing with baby formula, diabetes medication and rice, Leila's sister said, "Israel saw this as a threat to their plans to eliminate the Palestinian people.""We don't know where she is being held -- or when she will come home," Omnia Hegazy said."She was sailing to Gaza because babies, and their parents, are being starved by an Apartheid State, an ethno state, with the backing of the U.S. empire."Omnia said the Palestinian people are facing genocide and bombing, bankrolled by the U.S. government -- and yet they are asking her if her sister is OK."That is the beauty of the Palestine people," she said."The world stands with Palestine, because the people know what is just."Along with Carsie Blanton, Leila is representing Against Apartheid Art on the flotilla, which was bringing urgently needed humanitarian aid to Gaza until intercepted yesterday by Israeli forces."Artists and people of conscious everywhere know it is our responsibility to demand an end to this brutal genocide, which is funded and backed by the US government. We demand the release of all of the nearly 500 activists who were part of the humanitarian mission to deliver aid!"Indigenous women from Colombia and the Amazon, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, Mandla Mandela, Greta Thunberg, U.S. citizens, U.S. veterans, members of the European Parliament, and delegations from Mexico, Malaysia and Australia, were among nearly 500 people from around the world on the Global Sumud Flotilla.Flotillas are Still Sailing to Gaza.The Mohawk Warrior and Anishinaabe flags still fly above the Conscience in the Freedom Flotilla, now off shore from Greece. The Thousand Madleens are sailing. More than 40 boats left Turkey in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla as the flotilla arrests began."This Warrior Flag was actually at Standing Rock," said Mskwaasin Agnew, Cree Dene of so-called Canada, aboard the Freedom Flotilla to Gaza."This flag also flew at the Wet'suwet'en's Gidimt'en Checkpoint. Mskwaasin also brought an Anishinaabe flag that flew at 1492 Land Back Lane at Six Nations.Read more about the U.S. citizens now in Ktzi'ot prison at Censored News.Read more about the brutal treatment during their arrest: