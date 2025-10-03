Zoe Rosenberg, 23, is charged with felony conspiracy and 3 misdemeanors for rescuing chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse

Santa Rosa, CA - Opening statements will be Monday, October 6, at 1:30 PM, in the high-profile trial of animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg, which began last month. A 12-person jury was sworn in on Thursday, 10/2, after seven days of jury selection. Over 300 potential jurors were summoned, significantly more than the usual number, due to extensive pre-trial publicity about the case

Ms. Rosenberg is charged with felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors for her June 2023 rescue of four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Her charges carry a maximum sentence of nearly five years in jail. She is represented by Chris Carraway, Staff Attorney at the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project (AALDP). In 2023, Mr. Carraway successfully represented another animal rescuer who was acquitted of theft charges for rescuing a bird from a slaughter truck.

WHAT:

Opening statements in the high-profile felony trial of animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg

WHEN:

Monday, October 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM

WHERE:

Superior Court of California, Sonoma County (600 Administration Drive, Santa Rosa 95403), Courtroom 9

Petaluma Poultry is a “free range” and partially “organic” subsidiary of Perdue Farms, one of the largest poultry producers in the United States. It supplies to major grocery chains including Safeway and Trader Joe’s. For years, Ms. Rosenberg and other activists with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) have reported to authorities unlawful animal cruelty at Petaluma Poultry and other county factory farms––as Ms. Rosenberg was doing when she was arrested. DxE says the District Attorney should prosecute documented animal cruelty and public health risks at Petaluma Poultry, rather than targeting a whistleblower who has helped expose these issues.