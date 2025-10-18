top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Government & Elections

No Kings: San Jose

McKinley Statue, St. James Park, 180 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
McKinley Statue, St. James Park, 180 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113
No Kings San Jose: We the People Will Defeat Fascism! Protest and March

Co-Sponsors: 50501 San Jose, South Bay Labor Council, ACLU NorCal, Silicon Valley DSA, California Workers Party, Indivisible San Jose, Santa Clara County Democratic Party

📍Protest Location: McKinley Statue, St. James Park, 180 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113
⏰ Time: Saturday, October 18th, 2025, 12:00 p.m. (noon) - 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own food and water, hat, sunscreen, and signs and to carpool or use mass transportation wherever possible. St. James Park is a 26 minute walk from Caltrain San Jose Diridon Station and is at the St. James Station on the VTA light rail Blue and Green lines. Parking is available on street and at the following nearby parking garages:

• Market and San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St., three blocks from the park (first 90 minutes free)
• Third Street Garage: 95 N. Third St., north of Santa Clara St. (first 90 minutes free)
• Fairview Plaza Parking Garage: 50 W. San Fernando, two blocks from the park
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 3, 2025 5:57PM
