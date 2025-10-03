Free Palestine Activist Assaulted in Front of Israeli Consulate by Hank Pellissier

Two seniors injured by huge male aggressor

On Friday, October 3, a Free Palestine activist was pushed from behind by a very large man, at a rally at the Israel Consulate. The activist, a senior male whose first name begins with F - was holding up one side of a banner that said STOP ISRAEL.



The violent push crashed F’s body into another senior activist: a woman whose first name begins with T. They both fell hard on the ground. F fell on the sidewalk, and T tumbled into the street gutter.



Both victims were seniors, in their 70’s. F is about 5’ 8” tall. The assailant was about 6’ 6” tall and weighed about 225 lbs. You can see him in the photo below towering over every officer.



F, despite his age and his bloody elbow and knee, jumped up quickly and ran after his assailant, who entered a Planet Fitness gym directly across from the Israel Consulate at 456 Montgomery. The assailant had checked in and could be seen in the upstairs weight-lifting area.



Several activists followed F in, seeking to apprehend the assailant. F called SFPD, and three squad cars arrived quickly, plus an ambulance. Multiple interviews took place, and a video was scrutinized.



The assailant was eventually handcuffed and driven away to the police station. The activists were told that he will charged with a Felony for Elder Abuse.



It was undetermined if the assailant was a Zionist.



The action that endured the assault occurs every Friday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The name of the action is NAG (Noise Against Genocide) and the group name is RAT (Radical Autonomous Tribe). The action joins 3-4 chalk artists known as the Revolutionary Love Brigade who have been chalking in front of the Israeli Consulate, protesting the genocide, for almost two years.



Rough encounters with Zionists happen regularly here. Zionists that emerge or exit the building or are walking by have pulled down banners, torn up posters, thrown water on the chalk statements, yelled obscenities, and pushed activists before.