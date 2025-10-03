From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HANDS OFF Venezuela & STOP the US Supported Genocide in Gaza
Date:
Friday, October 10, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza
Across From Ferry Building
San Francisco
HANDS OFF Venezuela & STOP The US Supported Genocide In Gaza
Friday October 10, 2025 4:00 PM
Harry Bridges Plaza across from the San Francisco Ferry Building
The attacks on Venezuela boats off the coast of Venezuela by the US Navy are acts of war against the people of Venezuela. This is combined with the fascist Trump government rebuilding the US bases in the colony of Puerto Rico for a staging area for an imminent invasion of Venezuela. They are preparing now to make a direct attack on Venezuela aimed at the overthrow of the Maduro government.
This is combined with the US direct military and economic support for Israel’s genocide
and mass starvation policies in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank.
This united front rally is to oppose the attacks and war on Venezuela and demand that the US withdraw all military from Latin and Central America. It is also to support mass labor action to stop US military support for the genocide in Gaza.
These criminal acts and wars are being paid for by massive cutting of healthcare, education, housing and public services in the United States. The fight against this war is directly connected to defend our services and families here is the United States and the government shutdown is part of the drive for fascism in the United States.
It is also to support labor action including a national general strike to stop all military and economic aid to Israel by the United States and national labor strike to top stop the shipment of weapons and all aid.
An Injury To One Is An Injury For All!
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Endorsed by Task Force on the Americas, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] upwa.info
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 3, 2025 10:59AM
