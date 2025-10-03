HANDS OFF Venezuela & STOP The US Supported Genocide In GazaFriday October 10, 2025 4:00 PMHarry Bridges Plaza across from the San Francisco Ferry BuildingThe attacks on Venezuela boats off the coast of Venezuela by the US Navy are acts of war against the people of Venezuela. This is combined with the fascist Trump government rebuilding the US bases in the colony of Puerto Rico for a staging area for an imminent invasion of Venezuela. They are preparing now to make a direct attack on Venezuela aimed at the overthrow of the Maduro government.This is combined with the US direct military and economic support for Israel’s genocideand mass starvation policies in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank.This united front rally is to oppose the attacks and war on Venezuela and demand that the US withdraw all military from Latin and Central America. It is also to support mass labor action to stop US military support for the genocide in Gaza.These criminal acts and wars are being paid for by massive cutting of healthcare, education, housing and public services in the United States. The fight against this war is directly connected to defend our services and families here is the United States and the government shutdown is part of the drive for fascism in the United States.It is also to support labor action including a national general strike to stop all military and economic aid to Israel by the United States and national labor strike to top stop the shipment of weapons and all aid.An Injury To One Is An Injury For All!Initiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyEndorsed by Task Force on the Americas, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek