top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/10/2025
Americas Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

HANDS OFF Venezuela & STOP the US Supported Genocide in Gaza

The US Has A Long History Of Trying To Overthrow Governments In Venezuela
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 10, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza
Across From Ferry Building
San Francisco
HANDS OFF Venezuela & STOP The US Supported Genocide In Gaza
Friday October 10, 2025 4:00 PM
Harry Bridges Plaza across from the San Francisco Ferry Building

The attacks on Venezuela boats off the coast of Venezuela by the US Navy are acts of war against the people of Venezuela. This is combined with the fascist Trump government rebuilding the US bases in the colony of Puerto Rico for a staging area for an imminent invasion of Venezuela. They are preparing now to make a direct attack on Venezuela aimed at the overthrow of the Maduro government.

This is combined with the US direct military and economic support for Israel’s genocide
and mass starvation policies in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank.

This united front rally is to oppose the attacks and war on Venezuela and demand that the US withdraw all military from Latin and Central America. It is also to support mass labor action to stop US military support for the genocide in Gaza.

These criminal acts and wars are being paid for by massive cutting of healthcare, education, housing and public services in the United States. The fight against this war is directly connected to defend our services and families here is the United States and the government shutdown is part of the drive for fascism in the United States.

It is also to support labor action including a national general strike to stop all military and economic aid to Israel by the United States and national labor strike to top stop the shipment of weapons and all aid.

An Injury To One Is An Injury For All!

Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Endorsed by Task Force on the Americas, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek

http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] upwa.info
For more information: http://www.ufcp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 3, 2025 10:59AM
§Venezuela Has Come Under Attacks By Both Democrats & Republicans
by UFCLP
Fri, Oct 3, 2025 10:59AM
sm_venezuela_pelois_and_trump.jpg
original image (1406x1921)
The war against Venezuela has been funded and supported by not only Republicans but Democrats including Pelosi
http://www.ufcp.org
§Palestinian Journalists Are Being Targeted With The Support Of The US
by UFCLP
Fri, Oct 3, 2025 10:59AM
sm_palestinian_journalist_shot_in_eye.jpg
original image (850x567)
The Israeli Netanyahu government has targeted Palestinian journalists with the support of the US government. The assassination of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been covered up by the US government.
http://www.ufcp.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code