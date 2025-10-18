Rise & Resist

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tsuru for Solidarity

Email:

Phone:

510-289-1285

Location Details:

Tanforan Memorial-San Bruno BART Station

1151 Huntington Avenue

San Bruno, CA 94066

Rise & Resist! Join Tsuru for Solidarity and San Francisco Japantown groups for a rally to stop deportation and close detention centers. This action will be at former location of the Tanforan Assembly Center during WWII, calling attention to the historical parallels between the experiences of Japanese Americans and current events. Tsuru for Solidarity, in partnership with the San Francisco Japantown community and Bay Area Japanese American organizations, calls on our communities to say NO to new detention centers in Northern California and across the US. This family-friendly action will feature powerful speakers, arts and crafts for kids, and opportunities to plug in and take action together.



The Tanforan Assembly Center served as the unjust detention center for nearly 8,00 Japanese and Japanese Americans during World War II in 1942. We want to ensure their stories are remembered and that this injustice is never repeated against any peoples. We say, ""Stop repeating history!"



WHY ARE WE HOLDING THIS ACTION? We stand in solidarity with our immigrant communities targeted by racists and inhumane state violence. As ICE raids intensify and militarized tactics escalate nationwide, the fight to remove ICE from CA has never been more urgent. Now is the time to raise our voices and share our stories. Together we must stand against detention and state violence -- drawing on the legacy of Japanese American incarceration during WWII to resist its repetition today.



We must not let an ICE detention facility open in Dublin, CA or anywhere in Northern California. Our community members are more likely to be arrested & detained by ICE in counties with more detention beds. This is our moment to speak out, take action, and stand in solidarity with our community members!!! Never Again is NOW!



Free