Phenomenal Women

Date:

Friday, October 03, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library

100 Larkin St

San Francisco, CA 94102

In a collective act of remembrance and resistance against erasure, we honor the voices of women who refused to be silenced with a community reading of Dr. Maya Angelou's work and flower ceremony at the Portrait of a Phenomenal Woman monument.



Offering a beacon for the values that defined Dr. Angelou's life - courage, faith, justice, resilience and artistic freedom - the program will feature remarks by monument designer, artist Lava Thomas, President and CEO of Glide, Dr. Gina Fromer and readings from selections of Dr. Angelou's poetry and interviews. In the ceremony portion of the program, participants are invited to activate the space by sharing a wish for a future that embraces the values that Dr. Angelou exemplified, which will then be tied to a carnation and placed at the foot of monument.



Free