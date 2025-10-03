top
San Francisco Arts + Action Womyn

Phenomenal Women

San Francisco Main Library 100 Larkin St San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 03, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
In a collective act of remembrance and resistance against erasure, we honor the voices of women who refused to be silenced with a community reading of Dr. Maya Angelou's work and flower ceremony at the Portrait of a Phenomenal Woman monument.

Offering a beacon for the values that defined Dr. Angelou's life - courage, faith, justice, resilience and artistic freedom - the program will feature remarks by monument designer, artist Lava Thomas, President and CEO of Glide, Dr. Gina Fromer and readings from selections of Dr. Angelou's poetry and interviews. In the ceremony portion of the program, participants are invited to activate the space by sharing a wish for a future that embraces the values that Dr. Angelou exemplified, which will then be tied to a carnation and placed at the foot of monument.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/10/03/celebra...
