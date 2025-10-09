From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Human Billboard for Gaza-Stop the Genocidal War Machine
Date:
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany/El Cerrito 4 Palestine
Location Details:
We will gather in front of El Cerrito Plaza (Daiso) on the corner of San Pablo and Carlson in El Cerrito
At the Human Billboard Bring your noise makers, flags, signs and banners to show your solidarity with Palestine and protest the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. We will be handing out flyers to drivers and pedestrians in the nearby area and maintaining a strong visual presence for the commuters. We will post banners on as many corners as we can given the number of people.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 3, 2025 12:20AM
