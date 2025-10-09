Human Billboard for Gaza-Stop the Genocidal War Machine

Date:

Thursday, October 09, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany/El Cerrito 4 Palestine

Location Details:

We will gather in front of El Cerrito Plaza (Daiso) on the corner of San Pablo and Carlson in El Cerrito

At the Human Billboard Bring your noise makers, flags, signs and banners to show your solidarity with Palestine and protest the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. We will be handing out flyers to drivers and pedestrians in the nearby area and maintaining a strong visual presence for the commuters. We will post banners on as many corners as we can given the number of people.