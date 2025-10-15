ACLU Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training Webinar

Date:

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

ACLU

Location Details:

Protest Safety, Know Your Rights & De-Escalation Training



When we know our rights, we can defend them. Let's get ready!



Monday, October 15, 2025 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



Traducción al español estará disponible.



ASL interpretation





Before you hit the streets- join our know your rights, protest safety, and de-escalation training.



This October, communities across the country will mobilize en masse for the second No Kings national day of action- a mass mobilization against President Trump's abuses of power and federal crackdown on our freedoms. Together, we'll send a clear message: the people will not be silenced.



To prepare, join the ACLU's Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training on October 15. This training will give you the tools to take action safely, confidently, and with key de-escalation strategies in hand. Whether you're marching, rallying, or supporting from the sidelines, you'll learn how to protect yourself, your community, and stand up for your rights.



What we'll cover:



--Know your rights during protests and law enforcement encounters



--Practical tools for safety and de-escalation in tense moments



--Get prepared to take nonviolent action safely, powerfully and together



--Build the knowledge and strength to support others in the streets and beyond



Because when we know our rights, we can defend them. Let's get ready. RSVP NOW.





Notice of Accessibility:



The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. For this program, translation will be available. We will have Spanish translation, as well as interpretation for American Sign Language.



If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.