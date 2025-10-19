From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings, No Billionaires! It’s Time to Organize!
Sunday, October 19, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Meeting
Speak Out Now
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center 2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
Under Trump, we face:
- The continued genocide in Gaza
- ICE raids on our communities
- Attacks on freedom of speech
- Cuts to social programs
- Rewriting history
- And much more!
The Democrats don’t have solutions. It’s up to us! Come to a presentation and bring your friends and your ideas to discuss what we can begin to do.
Join us for a presentation and discussion.
$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/public-meet...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 2, 2025 8:46PM
