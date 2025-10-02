Newsom along with the California trade union bureaucracy are spending millions of dollars to campaign for Proposition 50 as a way to fight Trump and fascism. This is a fraud. Redistricting the districts in California will not stop fascism. It requires the independent mobilizing of unions and working people in mass strike action. They are also helping do damage control from Newsom who helped platform fascists and racists Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk on his pod cast. This is someone who is NOT fighting fascism

CA Prop 50, Labor & How To Fight FascismNewsom Platforming Fascists and Racists While Saying He Is Fighting FascismStatement Of UFCLP.org10/1/25The racist and anti-labor redistricting by the Republicans in Texas is an effort to rig the Congress if there are mid-term elections.The fascist Trump government is aware that the masses of working people and the oppressed are now angry at the government and thus a democratic election would likely mean that they would lose control of the Congress.This is the reason why they are preparing for martial law and using the expansion of ICE and the take over of cities by the military as a training ground to implement martial law nationally.Trump and his fascist supporters in the military are also moving toward war with Venezuela and other countries in order to use it as a pretext to declare martial law.The rise of fascism is an existential threat to the working class and the people of the United States, but the AFL-CIO leadership and all the national unions have refused to recognize their responsibility to mobilize its workers or even to organize educationals so that we can be prepared for this real possibility; it has refused to call for a national united front that would include supporting and organizing a general strike against a possible government shutdown and the continuing attacks against Federal workers and all unions and workers in the United States.Gavin Newson, the Democratic governor of California has created a diversion, refusing to fight against the ICE raids that are continuing in his state, by his own redistricting plan that would counter the redistricting plan of Republican Governor Abblot which was designed to give Texas more congressional seats. In California, the Democrats, with the support of the AFL-CIO, plan to raise $300 million in campaign funds to support this initiative instead of spending money on much needed social services including healthcare.They have already spent over $10 million to support proposition 50 yet have refused to spend any money fighting the fascist ICE raids, racists attacks and also demanding that Newsom and the super-majority Democratic party legislature pass a bill that captures the billions of dollars that the wealthy will save in California from Trump’s reactionary budget.The rise of fascism will not be stopped in this way. In order to support his eventual run for president, Newsom has platformed Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon on his podcast, an incredibly cynical and opportunistic move. Not unsurprisingly Newsom and the Democrats have refused to counter the massive tax cuts for the billionaires by Trump and the Republicans but instead levied heavy tax increases on working people. In California where the Democrats have a ⅔ super majority in the legislature, they could pass a billionaires tax, an oil depletion tax to fund free education and stop the cutbacks, but they are doing the opposite. They are allowing more drilling in Kern County and are demanding cutbacks in medical care for immigrants. They also have allowed the destruction of Cal-OSHA and instead are demanding austerity in the schools.San Francisco Democratic party Senator and Zionist Scott Weiner, who is pushing fascist bill 715 that would witchhunt critics of Israel in California schools, has partnered with UAW 4811 leadership for a State Bond to pay for research in public education.This regressive legislation would again place the burden on working people of California to make up for the destruction of NIH rather than making the billionaires pay. This was accomplished with the help and connivance of the trade union bureaucrats.This is because the AFL-CIO bureaucracy does not want to educate workers about fascism and how to fight it. In fact they have refused to call any national labor protest against the frontal attacks on the right of Federal workers to even have a union.The major focus of working people, immigrants and the oppressed right now in the United States should be to prepare for martial law and a frontal attack by the government, with the preparation of workers assemblies, mass mobilizations of millions of workers and a national general strike. The preparation for a military attack on Venezuela and the expansion of imperialism war is imminent. The trade union bureaucracy is opposed to mass actions by working people which would threaten their political and organizational control of the unions and their relationship to the pro-capitalist imperialist Democrats.Rather, we must combine the fight for a mass democratic labor party with a program to defend the working class in order that the working class eventually obtain power ending this absolute race to war and self destruction.UFCLP.org