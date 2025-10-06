From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ACLU Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training Webinar
Date:
Monday, October 06, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
ACLU
Location Details:
Online
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/no-kings-kyr-eng1
Accessibility: ASL interpretation
Traducción al español estará disponible.
Protest Safety, Know Your Rights & De-Escalation Training
When we know our rights, we can defend them. Let's get ready!
Monday, October 6, 2025 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
Traducción al español estará disponible.
ASL interpretation
Before you hit the streets- join our know your rights, protest safety, and de-escalation training on 10/6/25 at 8 PM ET.
This October, communities across the country will mobilize en masse for the second No Kings national day of action- a mass mobilization against President Trump's abuses of power and federal crackdown on our freedoms. Together, we'll send a clear message: the people will not be silenced.
To prepare, join the ACLU's Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training on October 6 at 8 PM ET. This training will give you the tools to take action safely, confidently, and with key de-escalation strategies in hand. Whether you're marching, rallying, or supporting from the sidelines, you'll learn how to protect yourself, your community, and stand up for your rights.
What we'll cover:
--Know your rights during protests and law enforcement encounters
--Practical tools for safety and de-escalation in tense moments
--Get prepared to take nonviolent action safely, powerfully and together
--Build the knowledge and strength to support others in the streets and beyond
Because when we know our rights, we can defend them. Let's get ready. RSVP NOW.
Notice of Accessibility:
The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. For this program, translation will be available. We will have Spanish translation, as well as interpretation for American Sign Language.
If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.
For more information: https://act.aclu.org/a/no-kings-kyr-eng1
