Palantir Protest on UC Berkeley Campus - NO AI FOR ICE
Friday, October 03, 2025
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Berkeley for AI Ethics
Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
Protest Palantir's surveillance on UC Berkeley campus - NO AI FOR ICE
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 2, 2025 3:21PM
