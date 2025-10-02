top
San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, Teamsters & Our Health & Safety with Eric Johnson IBT 190

by LVP
Thu, Oct 2, 2025 3:15PM
The introduction of IR cameras in trucks is a serious health and safety issue for more and more truckers. WorkWeek interviews IBT 190 UPS line Haul driver Eric Johnson about the technology and how it is harming drivers and the cover-up of the dangers.
AI Robotics, IR Camera, UPS, Teamsters & Our Health & Safety
original image (1280x610)
The introduction of AI and robotics into the workplace is a growing threat to the lives and safety of millions of workers in the United States. Eric Johnson with Montana IBT Local 190 is a long line driver for UPS and began to investigate the effect of IR cameras inside the trucks.

He linked up with other Teamsters and began to learn about the serious hazardous dangers for drivers from being exposed to these IR cameras for up to 60 hours a week. He reports that many workers are already being seriously injured from the installation of this technology. He also reports that both the UPS and the Teamsters Safety and Technology departments as well as the president Sean O'Brien ignored the concerns of IBT members despite the dangerous and deadly threats from this technology.

This interview took place on October 2, 2025

Additional Media:

Path To Driver Safety: The Invisible Watcher
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19wwMjK82m/?mibextid=wwXIfr

AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE

IBT Amazon DCK6 SF Workers & Teamsters Speak Out For A Union & Justice On The Job
https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo

The War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8
https://youtu.be/_zFdzlJAuYA

Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliation
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amazon-union-leader-kentucky-fired-retaliation-rcna44489

Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living Wages
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
§UPS Teamsters Are Still Fighting For Air Conditioning In Trucks
by LVP
Thu, Oct 2, 2025 3:15PM
ups_driver_hot_with_towell.jpeg
While UPS is installing infrared cameras they refused to install air conditioning in all UPS trucks despite promises in the last contract.
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
