The introduction of IR cameras in trucks is a serious health and safety issue for more and more truckers. WorkWeek interviews IBT 190 UPS line Haul driver Eric Johnson about the technology and how it is harming drivers and the cover-up of the dangers.

The introduction of AI and robotics into the workplace is a growing threat to the lives and safety of millions of workers in the United States. Eric Johnson with Montana IBT Local 190 is a long line driver for UPS and began to investigate the effect of IR cameras inside the trucks.He linked up with other Teamsters and began to learn about the serious hazardous dangers for drivers from being exposed to these IR cameras for up to 60 hours a week. He reports that many workers are already being seriously injured from the installation of this technology. He also reports that both the UPS and the Teamsters Safety and Technology departments as well as the president Sean O'Brien ignored the concerns of IBT members despite the dangerous and deadly threats from this technology.This interview took place on October 2, 2025