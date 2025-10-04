From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Tesla Takedown

Date:

Saturday, October 04, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

Enter the shopping center via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.)

Tesla show room is straight ahead next to Sephora

Palo Alto





From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.



Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See:



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.



Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.



Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!



Guess who is in the Epstein files!! Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!



