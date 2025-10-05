From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hikers for Palestine: Walk in Solidarity, Walk for Water
Date:
Sunday, October 05, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley Marina. Meeting at the Seabreeze parking lot at 598 University Ave
Join Hikers for Palestine this Sunday, 10/5/25, at 11am. We'll enjoy an easy walk at the scenic Berkeley Marina. We’ll meet at the Seabreeze parking lot (598 University Ave) and take a leisurely stroll across the McLaughlin Eastshore State Park, around Cesar Chavez Park, along the Yacht Harbor, and back to the Seabreeze parking lot via the SF Bay Trail Spur. The trail is flat, about 4.8 miles, with a mix of paved and unpaved sections, and will take less than two hours at a relaxed pace. It can be windy in the Marina, so dress accordingly.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Project Hope provides clean water to people in Gaza by working with local water treatment facilities and delivering drinkable water to areas in need. You can donate in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Please bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, along with water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable hiking shoes. We look forward to seeing you there!
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Project Hope provides clean water to people in Gaza by working with local water treatment facilities and delivering drinkable water to areas in need. You can donate in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Please bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, along with water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable hiking shoes. We look forward to seeing you there!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 2, 2025 12:30AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network