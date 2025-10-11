From the Open-Publishing Calendar
For the Love of Palestine. ‘ the art & poetry of Gaza’ featured at Livermore Art Walk
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my soul exhibit
Location Details:
Downtown Livermore
2491 First Street
Livermore, CA 94550
Join us for the art, poetry, dance, and music of Palestine and specifically, Gaza.
FREE art festival/ street fair
Family friendly
Come and paint your own Palestinian art tile and get henna.
Free parking at the Livermore Valley Parking Garage
For more information: http://Www.Soulofmysoulexhibit.com
