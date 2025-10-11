From the Open-Publishing Newswire

For the Love of Palestine. ‘ the art & poetry of Gaza’ featured at Livermore Art Walk

Date:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my soul exhibit

Location Details:

Downtown Livermore

2491 First Street

Livermore, CA 94550

Join us for the art, poetry, dance, and music of Palestine and specifically, Gaza.



FREE art festival/ street fair

Family friendly



Come and paint your own Palestinian art tile and get henna.



Free parking at the Livermore Valley Parking Garage