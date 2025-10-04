From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton, CA
Join us to stand up for Gaza!
Bring your signs and we do a silent March through the Pleasanton Farmers Market.
Kid and family friendly
Please arrive at Noon!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 1, 2025 8:57PM
