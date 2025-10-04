Rally for Gaza

Date:

Saturday, October 04, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Delucchi Park

4501 1st Street

Pleasanton, CA

Join us to stand up for Gaza!



Bring your signs and we do a silent March through the Pleasanton Farmers Market.



Kid and family friendly



Please arrive at Noon!