Blessing of the Animals
Date:
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Dolores Heilbron
Location Details:
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco 1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary Blvd. In the Chapel San Francisco, CA 94109
A Blessing of the Animals affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, of which we are a part. This ritual is the tradition of St. Francis of Assis, namesake of our City and patron of animals and the environment. Our ministers and a representative of Muttville SF Shelter Dogs will preside. The theme this year is: 'RECOGNIZING THE WORTH OF ALL SENTIENT BEINGS" Join us in this celebration with music, songs, and speakers! Bring your animal companions (or a photo of them) and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of this earth!
For more information: http://www.uusf.org/animalministry
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 1, 2025 8:33PM
