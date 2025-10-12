Blessing of the Animals

Date:

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Dolores Heilbron

Location Details:

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco 1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary Blvd. In the Chapel San Francisco, CA 94109

A Blessing of the Animals affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, of which we are a part. This ritual is the tradition of St. Francis of Assis, namesake of our City and patron of animals and the environment. Our ministers and a representative of Muttville SF Shelter Dogs will preside. The theme this year is: 'RECOGNIZING THE WORTH OF ALL SENTIENT BEINGS" Join us in this celebration with music, songs, and speakers! Bring your animal companions (or a photo of them) and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of this earth!