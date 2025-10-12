top
View events for the week of 10/12/2025
San Francisco Animal Liberation

Blessing of the Animals

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco 1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary Blvd. In the Chapel San Francisco, CA 94109
Download PDF (123.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Dolores Heilbron
Location Details:
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco 1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary Blvd. In the Chapel San Francisco, CA 94109
A Blessing of the Animals affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, of which we are a part. This ritual is the tradition of St. Francis of Assis, namesake of our City and patron of animals and the environment. Our ministers and a representative of Muttville SF Shelter Dogs will preside. The theme this year is: 'RECOGNIZING THE WORTH OF ALL SENTIENT BEINGS" Join us in this celebration with music, songs, and speakers! Bring your animal companions (or a photo of them) and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of this earth!
For more information: http://www.uusf.org/animalministry
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 1, 2025 8:33PM
