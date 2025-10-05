No Kings, Only Bubbles

Date:

Sunday, October 05, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible SF

Location Details:

At Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

JFK & 36th Entrance #3

(Between Spreckels Lake & SFMYC Boathouse)

Indivisible SF is hosting a chill meet-up to build community and spread the word about No Kings, our movement to protect democracy ahead of the October 18th action.



Whether you’re young, old, have kids, or are on a date night, this is for you. We’re all in this together — with bubbles.



🙌 Drop in, Drop out

No pressure. Come hang for 5 minutes or a few hours. Grab some gear, blow bubbles, and keep exploring!

Show up, vibe out, and let folks know: there are no kings — only bubbles.

✨ Joy is resistance. ✨



Event is Oct 4 & 5 from 10:30-3pm.