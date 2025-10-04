From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings, Only Bubbles
Saturday, October 04, 2025
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Other
Indivisible SF
At Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
JFK & 36th Entrance #3
(Between Spreckels Lake & SFMYC Boathouse)
Indivisible SF is hosting a chill meet-up to build community and spread the word about No Kings, our movement to protect democracy ahead of the October 18th action.
Whether you’re young, old, have kids, or are on a date night, this is for you. We’re all in this together — with bubbles.
🙌 Drop in, Drop out
No pressure. Come hang for 5 minutes or a few hours. Grab some gear, blow bubbles, and keep exploring!
Show up, vibe out, and let folks know: there are no kings — only bubbles.
✨ Joy is resistance. ✨
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 1, 2025 11:05AM
