more fun with antichrist... by d. licks

A small antithiel crowd outside this time as christian zionist palantir

billionaire pete thiel performed? the third of the of his ACTS 17 lecture series on the Antichrist.

folks lined up after paying 50$bux$ to see thiel's Spiel.

pre-show entertainment included

an anti-antitheil contrarian metallica tee shirt clad character screaming about 'antisemitism' or something over the speakers and assaulting some folks with banners. hohoho... apparently thiel thinks he has antichrist under surveillance just like everybody else but needs more money to get greta's secret text#?.....

next and last of thiel's ACTS 17 lecture series is mon oct6 5pm at the Commonwealth Club-110 The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA

funfunfun!

trick or treat pete!!