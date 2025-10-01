top
San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

more fun with antichrist...

by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
A small antithiel crowd outside this time as christian zionist palantir
billionaire pete thiel performed? the third of the of his ACTS 17 lecture series on the Antichrist.
original image (2353x2777)
folks lined up after paying 50$bux$ to see thiel's Spiel.
pre-show entertainment included
an anti-antitheil contrarian metallica tee shirt clad character screaming about 'antisemitism' or something over the speakers and assaulting some folks with banners. hohoho... apparently thiel thinks he has antichrist under surveillance just like everybody else but needs more money to get greta's secret text#?.....
next and last of thiel's ACTS 17 lecture series is mon oct6 5pm at the Commonwealth Club-110 The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA
funfunfun!
trick or treat pete!!
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_crowd2.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_crowd1.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_anti1.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_anti2.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_anti3.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_anti4_crst.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
by d. licks
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 1:02AM
sm_palscops.jpg
original image (1663x1847)
