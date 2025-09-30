From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD blames the so-called “radical left” for government shutdown
By Lynda Carson - September 30, 2025
On the website of the Department of Housing and Urban Development website (HUD), in a potential Hatch Act violation HUD is falsely claiming that the “radical left” is to blame for the government shutdown.
In contrast to what HUD has declared on its website, on the website for the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA), they are reporting that if a government shutdown occurs, HUD staff has assured them that, if a shutdown should occur, agencies should have sufficient public housing and Housing Choice Voucher funding to continue operations through mid-November.
More information about the government shutdown and staffing cuts to HUD, may be found here with the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.
HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a Trump loyalist.
A loyalist and myrmidon of the convicted felon President Trump, HUD Secretary Scott Turner supports Trump’s demands to make massive budget cuts at HUD, plus the layoffs occurring at HUD making it harder to operate the federal agency, and Turner supports the on-going DOGE attacks at HUD.
Reportedly, “HUD Secretary Scott Turner posted a similar message about the “radical left” on his official X account Tuesday morning, adding that, “HUD.gov has been updated accordingly.”
That’s right. It appears that HUD Secretary Scott Turner may be behind the ominous message on HUD’s website that appears to be a violation of the Hatch Act, an 86-year-old law that limits political activity by federal employees.
According to a different report, in part it state, “The Far Left is barreling our country toward a shutdown, which will hurt all Americans. At HUD, we are working to keep critical services online and support our most vulnerable. Why is the media more focused on a banner than reporting on the impact of a shutdown on the American people?” said a HUD spokesperson when asked for comment.
HUD officials countered criticism raised by ethics experts that the message on the website violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activity. The message targets an ideology rather than a specific party, politician, election or anything political. The officials said it referred to an official process playing out on Capitol Hill, said the officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss an internal decision.
A Democratic aide, granted anonymity to discuss the legality of the message on the HUD website, said the banner likely violates a government-wide provision in U.S. spending laws which mandates that no part of any funds appropriated may be used by an executive branch agency for “publicity and propaganda” in various types of published materials “designed to support or defeat legislation pending before Congress, except in presentation to Congress itself.”
Democrats are fighting back against higher insurance premiums for the American public.
Reportedly, the Democrats are fighting back against higher insurance premiums for the American public, resulting in Trump’s government shutdown, and retaliatory massive layoffs of federal employees orchestrated by OMB’s Russell Vought, a graduate of Wheaton College, in Illinois. See the Open Letter signed by more than a thousand Alumni from Wheaton College, in opposition to Russell Vought by clicking here.
Reportedly according to the PBS News Hour, “Millions of people could face higher insurance premiums if the health care subsidies expire at the end of the year. Congress first put them in place in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to expand coverage for low- and middle-income people who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Democrats have said they want the subsidies immediately extended. They have also demanded that Republicans reverse the Medicaid cuts that were enacted as a part of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” this summer and for the White House to promise it will not move to rescind spending passed by Congress.
“We are not going to support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of everyday Americans,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.
The unions have filed a lawsuit against retaliatory massive layoffs.
The union’s have filed a lawsuit against Russell Vought’s activities to conduct massive federal employee layoffs, if a government shutdown occurs.
Meanwhile, the convicted felon President Trump is scheming to conduct a war in America, on the so-called “enemy within.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Trump Tells Top Military Brass to Prepare for War Against ‘Enemy from Within’
Tue, Sep 30, 2025 10:41PM
