Free Training: ICE and Your Workplace: What You Need to Know
Date:
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley.
On Sunday, October 12 5-7pm, the East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee are holding a training ICE & Your Workplace: What You Need to Know. This training will prepare employers, employees, and community members to understand their rights and responsibilities if immigration agents visit their offices, businesses or facilities. It will also cover how to develop policies to address immigration agent interactions at the workplace and tips for navigating immigration enforcement raids.
Topics include:
*Understanding your rights
*Areas ICE can access/enter
*Understanding warrants
*Differentiating between I-9 audits and ICE Raids
*What to do if ICE arrives at your workplace
*Employer/Worker preparation
The event is free but RSVP is required at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
For more information: https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 8:55PM
