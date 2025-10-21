top
East Bay Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Voices Film Series: Terrenos Fuera y Dentro & Sui Generis

Silouettes of people walking in the dark.
original image (1350x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California)
The Immigrant Voices Film Series continues at La Peña Cultural Center on October 21, 2025, 7-10pm with Terrenos Fuera y Dentro / Inner and Outer Terrains by Javier Roberto Carlos, an immersive three-channel video installation documenting a border-crossing simulation for tourists, preceded by Sui Generis, a short music video by Yvan Iturriaga. This event is a benefit for Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership (ACILEP).

Directors Javier Roberto Carlos and Yvan Iturriaga will each present their film and join a
representative of ACILEP for Q&A following the screening.

Immigrant Voices / Voces Inmigrantes Film Series every 3rd Tuesday at La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California.

Admission is $10-$25 sliding scale. All screenings begin at 7:30pm. To get tickets go to https://lapena.org/event/immigrant-voices-film-series-3/
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 8:49PM
