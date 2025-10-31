"Deconstructing Settler Socialism - Anarchism and the Internationals in the Wild West" - Author Talk

Date:

Friday, October 31, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

SubRosa Community Space

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Friday October 31st - “Deconstructing Settler Socialism - Anarchism and the Internationals in the Wild West” (Published by Historical Seditions) - author book talk and Q&A at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave (in downtown Santa Cruz).



“Historical Seditions is excited to release our first original book based on over five years of original research ranging from archives to historic newspapers: "Deconstructing Settler Socialism."



Dive deep into the 19th century origins of anarchism and communism amid the genocidal settler colonial context of the "wild west." The book's focal point is the uncomfortable legacy of local sections of the International Workingmen's Association (aka the "First International") and a home-grown West Coast revival International that emerged a decade following the (in)famous split between Marx and Bakunin. Geographically, much of the story is split between San Francisco and the Salish Sea in the Pacific Northwest but expands to encompass broader "Western North America" from Sacramento and Eureka in California to Denver and Rock Springs, WY in the Mountain West, to British Columbia in the North and Sinaloa, MX to the South, tying in global connections across both the Pacific and Atlantic. Critical light is shed on the history of "cooperative colony" land projects amid ongoing Indigenous land theft and the foundational role anti-Chinese racism played in constructing a white settler labor movement.

Topple your idols, question how we might destroy leviathan itself rather than simply demanding a rank-and-file democratization of the spoils of colonization.”



Duration: approx. 1 hour talk on the book and research itself, with half hour or more afterwards for Q&A and discussion



Free at the door! Books will be for sale // 6pm // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!



—@@@@@—



SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space



And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub