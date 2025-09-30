Street Artist Declares War On Supervisor Who Has Declared "War On Graffiti" by Snookie

On Monday, Supervisor Bilal Mahmood put out a cringe video on his social media about cleaning up graffiti. A street artist responds.

Gentrification??? Not On Our Watch!



The data is clear. Building more market rate housing will not make rents go down. However, Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, a wannabe Republican Zionist who wants to supersize the TL and working class/renter neighborhoods with luxury condos and who defeated a socialist supervisor last year has decided that the biggest issue in terms of street cleanliness is not needles, is not shit, but poor and working class people practicing unsanctioned art therapy.



This is part of a grift to distract from the suffering Lurie's upzoning plan will unleash on our city. And we must respond in kind.



Gentrification is death by a thousand cuts and is caused by policy decisions within the halls of power. However, alternative neighborhood beautification is something that anybody can do to keep our hood from turning into a playground for the wealthy.



I have a life threatening condition, and I dunno how long I will be around or what my capacity is, but this needs to be a participatory art project.



1. Get some markers (recommended 1.8-2.5 mm gauge Poscas) and spray paint (94s or other low pressure cans are good for simple messages)



2. In District 5 (map below), go nuts. "Recall Bilal" is a good slogan, but do reference his pro-gentrification, pro-police policies.



Bilal Mahmood is a tool for big money, his fellow autistic people hate him, he defeated a socialist last year, and it is time for us all to respond to his priorities, which are not our priorities.



From the union workers living in a rent controlled apartment in the Haight, to the Black residents generationally traumatized by urban renewal in the Fillmore, to the seniors and disabled living in SROs in the Tenderloin, and every working class and poor person in between, we must do our part to reverse gentrification and take back our city. Each piece of graffiti makes our neighborhood less vulnerable to capitalism.



Below are several pieces that another individual has done in response to the rise of Bilal Mahmood.



In solidarity,



Snookie (she/her)



(I refuse to give my Supervisor district as it would not be good security culture).



