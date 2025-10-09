From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Presentation of the Book "Knowledge for Other Possible Worlds"
Date:
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
At SubRosa Thursday October 9th - a member of LLegó la Hora de los Pueblos from México is coming with a member of the Nacional Indigenous Congress of México to present a collaborative book about education and the process of autonomy of indigenous communities in the territory. Presentors: Rocio Moreno, Inés Durán Matute and Libertad Huerta.
“Saberes Para Otros Mundos Posibles” (Knowledges For Other Possible Worlds) is a collective reflection on the importance, challenges, and problems of opening education to different tasks and knowledge, of using it to promote horizontal and fair ways of relating to each other, of shaping it to defend territories and lives, of transgressing it to mutually recognize each other in a world in agony and of transforming it to create other possible worlds.
How can we fight apathy, fear, hopelessness? How can we offer possibilities of life -and not death- to future generations?
The book can be downloaded for free via this link:
https://catedraalonso-ciesas.udg.mx/content/saberes-para-otros-mundos-posibles
6pm at SubRosa - 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz // free! // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1847349392...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 3:45PM
