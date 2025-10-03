Assata Shakur Celebration of Life

Date:

Friday, October 03, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Black Power Trumps Fascism Coalition

Location Details:

Little Bobby Hutton Park, 1651 Adeline St, Oakland

Black Power Trumps Fascism. Join Black organizations and community leaders from across the Bay Area as we honor the revolutionary life and legacy of Assata Shakur — freedom fighter, teacher, and symbol of our ongoing struggle for liberation.



✨ Community altar build

🌀 Healing & cultural offerings

🤍 Please come dressed in all white



This is a sacred space to gather, remember, and recommit to the fight for freedom.



"We have nothing to lose but our chains."