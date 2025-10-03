From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Assata Shakur Celebration of Life
Date:
Friday, October 03, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Black Power Trumps Fascism Coalition
Location Details:
Little Bobby Hutton Park, 1651 Adeline St, Oakland
Black Power Trumps Fascism. Join Black organizations and community leaders from across the Bay Area as we honor the revolutionary life and legacy of Assata Shakur — freedom fighter, teacher, and symbol of our ongoing struggle for liberation.
"We have nothing to lose but our chains."
✨ Community altar build
🌀 Healing & cultural offerings
🤍 Please come dressed in all white
This is a sacred space to gather, remember, and recommit to the fight for freedom.
"We have nothing to lose but our chains."
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/antipoliceterror...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 2:43PM
