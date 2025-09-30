Cree/Dene Boards Flotilla to Gaza: A Survivor's Message on Day of National Truth and Reconciliation. After the boat was bombed off shore of Malta in May, and was earlier delayed in Turkey, the Conscience set sail today. Indigenous women from the far north, and Indigenous women from the Amazon, are on the Freedom Flotilla and Sumud Global Flotilla. The Sumud Global Flotilla is nearing Gaza, escorted by Spanish, Italian, and Turkish Navy Ships, as Israel threatens the safety of those bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Cree/Dene Boards Flotilla to Gaza: A Survivor's Message on Day of National Truth and ReconciliationAfter the boat was bombed off shore of Malta in May, and was earlier delayed in Turkey, the Conscience set sail today"We are at sea, finally!" Mskwaasin Agnew, Cree/Dene, said in a live broadcast from aboard the Conscience, a larger vessel made up of about 100 health care workers and journalists."It is actually amazing that Conscience is sailing again. It was bombed last May in Malta," she said.Before that it was stuck in a port in Turkey, because the vessel had lost its flag, and the Turkish people in solidarity with Palestine blockaded the port until the boat was allowed to leave."There is an amazing crew here, amazing health care workers. And it is also Truth and Reconciliation Day in so-called Canada.""Not only were my grandparents robbed of their childhoods -- but the children of Palestine have had their childhoods stolen," she said on the live broadcast today.By Mskwaasin Agnew, Cree/Dene, Censored News, Sept. 30, 2025All aboard! We’ve finally set sail on the Conscience from Otranto, Italy. We are a crew of healthcare workers and journalists. Healthcare workers and Journalists are targeted by Israhell in order to carry out their Genocide.There is a complete media blackout. There’s a complete blockade on medical supplies. Demand Canada sanction Israhell and implement a full 2 way arms embargo. Every Child Matters.Today marks the day of National Truth and Reconciliation. My family survived so I could be here. Their childhood was stolen.As a First Nations woman and intergenerational survivor I have joined the Flotilla in an act of Indigenous solidarity.Dozens of Children are martyred by Israel in Gaza every day. Tens of thousands endure endless tragedy. They have been robbed of their childhood.Every child matters.Read more at Censored News