The Trump fascist shutdown will be used to move toward martial law and the institution of military occupation of Cities opposed to his fascist polices. It is also combined with a war and attack on Venezuela. Protests alone will not stop the fascists. A massive general strike is necessary to go on the offensive.

Fascist Trump’s Shutdown Must Be Answered With A General Strike of All Unions & Working PeopleThe growing drive toward martial law and imperialist war will only escalate with Trump’s closure of the government. He will use the shutdown to extend his imperial power to permanently terminate tens of thousands of workers in public services and in agencies that are tasked with protecting the American people.Hundreds of thousands of government workers and contract workers will be losing their income, and this could continue for many months.Trump and his fascist cronies like Steve Miller are quickly planning for the closure of the US Congress so he can rule without even be bothered with the pretense of “Democracy”.For Trump and his fascist gang, the closure of Congress which takes place during a government shutdown is now part of his goal of ending any semblance of democracy. The Democrats have, of course, helped Trump by telling the US working class that they will have to wait for the midterm elections. Under the Trump plan using state control there will be no elections next year.The AFL-CIO and the national union leadership have refused to call any mass protest or rallies when Trump terminated the union contracts of over 700,000 federal workers. This has encouraged Trump to continue at a rapid speed to attack all workers and shutdown those government agencies like the NLRB, Labor Board, OSHA that are supposed to protect labor and worker rights. The organizing at Amazon and other companies will have to take place like organizing in the 1930’s with mass occupations, mass pickets and general strikes.At the same time, Trump is closing-down the government and Congress to prepare for a military attack on Venezuela. He and Hegseth want to transform the military into a fascist military force that will be used in occupying US cities and terrorizing people on the border.The continued US support for the genocide in Gaza is what is in store for other people around the world and in the US as well. During the last government shutdown under Trump in 2019, air traffic controllers were stressed out threatening their health and safety of the airlines. They were also not being paid because of the shutdown. They told the airline workers that the skies were not safe, and CWA AFA president Sara Nelson threatened a general strike of the airline industry and 4 hours later Trump re-opened the government.Today similar action is necessary. Workers need to push now for their unions to prepare for a general strike to end the shutdown and stop the genocide in Gaza and the coming military attack on Venezuela. This fight for a general strike must be combined with a struggle for a mass democratic labor party.The Democrats have supported trillions for the war machine, and they have helped support the repression against students and activists fighting for Palestine and against imperialist war. The Democrats are also saying that they want Trump to provide subsidies to protect Obama care. Instead of putting band aids on our private corrupt healthcare system, we need single payer and the elimination of control of the insurance, hospital and pharmacy industry which is in charge of our healthcare system. Millions of working people and the poor will lose healthcare unless we act now to stop these attacks.Instead of preparing for a general strike to stop the fascist Trump and organize millions of workers, the AFL-CIO and the unions that comprise it are spending tens of millions of dollars in California on Prop 50 which would redistrict California. The unions refuse to use these funds to prepare for a fascist government and educate workers about what fascism is and how to fight it.We need a united front against fascism and war that can organize in our unions, workplaces and the community.This is the kind of preparation we need now to defend our lives, workplaces and communities.United Front Committee For A Labor Party