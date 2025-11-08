top
Palestine East Bay Arts + Action

MECA & Joining Hands' 22nd Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar

A Postcard for MECA's 2025 Bazaar showing handmade crafts from Palestine
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Location Details:
Ciel Space, 935 Carleton St, Berkeley, CA
Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique holiday gifts that support Palestinian children and families.

Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.

Plus delicious Arabic food and coffee! Lunch tickets available for 2 seating times (11:30am and 1:00pm)

Enjoy a taste of Palestine with Zaytoon’s mouthwatering selection of freshly made falafel, creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanouj, and fluffy pita bread. Paired with a refreshing, vibrant salad, each dish is crafted with traditional flavors and fresh ingredients, offering an authentic and satisfying culinary experience. Celebrate the rich food heritage of Palestine with every bite!
For more information: https://events.humanitix.com/mecabazaar2025
