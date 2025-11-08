MECA & Joining Hands' 22nd Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar

Date:

Saturday, November 08, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Middle East Children's Alliance

Location Details:

Ciel Space, 935 Carleton St, Berkeley, CA

Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique holiday gifts that support Palestinian children and families.



Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.



Plus delicious Arabic food and coffee! Lunch tickets available for 2 seating times (11:30am and 1:00pm)



Enjoy a taste of Palestine with Zaytoon’s mouthwatering selection of freshly made falafel, creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanouj, and fluffy pita bread. Paired with a refreshing, vibrant salad, each dish is crafted with traditional flavors and fresh ingredients, offering an authentic and satisfying culinary experience. Celebrate the rich food heritage of Palestine with every bite!