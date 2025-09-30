10/4/25 International Panel & Discussion: The Class War, Trump's Tariff & The Working Class In Namibia & South AfricaSpeakers:George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Namibia (NUM)Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab MineMametlwe Sebei, GIWUSA General Industrial Workers Union, Workers Socialist Party South AfricaThe growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia and South Africa are intensifying.Join General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.Saturday September 13, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian TimeJoin Zoom MeetingSponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLPAdditional Info:International Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners