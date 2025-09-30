top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/4/2025
International Labor & Workers

The Class War, Trump's Tariff & the Working Class in Namibia & South Africa

Namibian Miners Are Demanding Living Wages & Are Facing Contracting Out
original image (810x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
By Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89661564915?pwd=X7CqtPazY8p8ux42dcgsk6dxLBU1Ca.1
10/4/25 International Panel & Discussion: The Class War, Trump's Tariff & The Working Class In Namibia & South Africa

Speakers:

George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Namibia (NUM)
Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab Mine
Mametlwe Sebei, GIWUSA General Industrial Workers Union, Workers Socialist Party South Africa

The growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia and South Africa are intensifying.

Join General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.

Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.

They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.

Saturday September 13, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian Time

Join Zoom Meeting

Sponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLP
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
http://www.ufclp.org

Additional Info:

International Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
ilscnamibia [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89661564915?pwd=...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 10:51AM
§Rehire Namibia Rossing Mine Fired Union Leader
by WorkWeek
Tue, Sep 30, 2025 10:51AM
Mine Workers Union Of Namibia Rossing Mine Leaders Were Fired For Defending Workers
original image (4032x3024)
The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC took over the Namibia Rossing mine in 2019 and proceeded to fire the entire union leadership of the mine. They have now contracted out much of the work to workers without any union representation. The Rossing Miners are still fighting for their jobs back.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89661564915?pwd=...
§Namibia Husab Miners Demanding Justice
by WorkWeek
Tue, Sep 30, 2025 10:51AM
sm_namibia_chinese_leave_us_alone_husab_mine.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
The Namibian Husab uranium mine is the second largest in the world and its union workers and subcontractors are under attack. Many workers do not have workers compensation and the company refuses to provide healthcare when they are injured or sickened as a result of working in the uranium mine. There is a massive union busting drive going on in Namibia and South Africa through pushing the use of contract labor which dominated during the period of apartheid South Africa.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89661564915?pwd=...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code