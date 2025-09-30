From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Class War, Trump's Tariff & the Working Class in Namibia & South Africa
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
10/4/25 International Panel & Discussion: The Class War, Trump's Tariff & The Working Class In Namibia & South Africa
Speakers:
George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Namibia (NUM)
Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab Mine
Mametlwe Sebei, GIWUSA General Industrial Workers Union, Workers Socialist Party South Africa
The growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia and South Africa are intensifying.
Join General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.
Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.
They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.
Saturday September 13, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian Time
Join Zoom Meeting
Sponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLP
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
http://www.ufclp.org
Additional Info:
International Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
ilscnamibia [at] gmail.com
Speakers:
George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Namibia (NUM)
Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab Mine
Mametlwe Sebei, GIWUSA General Industrial Workers Union, Workers Socialist Party South Africa
The growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia and South Africa are intensifying.
Join General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.
Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.
They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.
Saturday September 13, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian Time
Join Zoom Meeting
Sponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLP
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
http://www.ufclp.org
Additional Info:
International Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
ilscnamibia [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89661564915?pwd=...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 10:51AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network