Seaside: The Link Between Militarization and the Climate Crisis
Friday, October 03, 2025
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Teach-In
Catherine Crockett
831-915-7257
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
A Community Discussion. Friday, October 3, 2025, 7 – 9 pm.
Be part of the conversation about the human and climate costs of U.S. militarization. Learn about the "Wake Up to Climate Crisis & NO MAS" (No Military Air Shows) Tour 2025-2026, organized by Veterans For Peace national organization.
Hybrid meeting. In-person at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA. Optionally join via Zoom. Register at **bit.ly/4nbsncY** to obtain the Zoom join link. This is part of a series of public education activities planned to coincide with the 2025 California Airshow in Salinas.
Find more information about the "Wake Up to Climate Crisis & NO MAS" campaign at https://www.veteransforpeace.org/?cID=1424
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-link-betw...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 30, 2025 2:00AM
