REPORT BACK from the West Bank in 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Panel Discussion

International Solidary Activists

Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore - 3036 24th St., SF, CA 94110

A group of Bay Area-based activists will discuss their experiences volunteering with an organization in the West Bank, Palestine.



Since Oct. 7th, 2023, the zionist state has increased their settlements, stealing land, and making the lives of Palestinians harder with movement restrictions, settler violence, and daily harassment.



Volunteers offer a "protective presence" to spend time in endangered Palestinian areas, with a hope that the international presence could deter zionist attacks.