Power Hour: Stop ICE + Block the Bombs!

Date:

Thursday, October 02, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Multiple organizations

Location Details:

Join us for a Power Hour on Thursday, October 2 where we'll make calls to Congress and urge them to act in the interest of our communities. It's time to stop ICE and Block the Bombs!



For months now the Trump regime has utilized ICE to violently target our neighbors and communities. Trump has scapegoated immigrants for the very issues that his authoritarian agenda is creating. All the while, the genocide against the Palestinian people continues. People have been mobilizing for months making it clear that we oppose the attacks by ICE on our communities and the U.S. funded genocide.



The millions of dollars poured into policing the unhoused or targeting immigrants and Black youth, and the billions of dollars poured into weapons and bombs could be used instead of take care of our communities most urgent needs on housing, healthcare, education, climate resilience, and so much more.



Congress has a responsibility to take action and listen to the thousands and thousands who have been in the streets to end the attacks on immigrants and for a Free Palestine!



Together on Thursday we will contact our Congressional representatives and urge them to act in defense of immigrants and support the historic in roads the Palestine movement has made; including the Block the Bombs Act which now has more than 50+ sponsors.



Register today to receive the call information.



This power hour is co-hosted by Black Alliance for Just Immigration, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action, About Face: Veterans Against the War, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, DC for Palestine, and Rising Majority.